Trump lashes out at Meloni, says he is "shocked" by Italian leader

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Donald Trump has criticized Giorgia Meloni, saying he is "shocked" by her actions in a sudden break with one of his closest European allies.

In remarks to an Italian newspaper, Trump accused Meloni of lacking courage and failing to support US efforts in the Middle East, particularly regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He also suggested she was unwilling to confront Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The criticism follows Meloni's public rebuke of Trump over his attack on Pope Leo XIV, which she called "unacceptable." Her stance marked a rare point of divergence after months of close alignment with Washington.

Italian officials quickly rallied behind Meloni. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the country remained committed to its alliance with the United States, but stressed that such partnerships must be based on mutual respect and openness.

The exchange signals a deepening rift between the two leaders at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, with the war involving Iran and disruptions to global energy supplies putting additional strain on transatlantic relations.