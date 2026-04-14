Meloni rebukes Trump over attack on Pope Leo

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued a rare and direct criticism of Donald Trump after his public attack on Pope Leo XIV, calling the remarks "unacceptable."

The unusually sharp response highlights growing unease among European leaders following Trump's comments, in which he described the pope as "terrible," as well as a controversial AI-generated image portraying himself in a religious context.

Meloni, who has maintained close ties with Trump, initially avoided directly addressing the remarks but later clarified her position amid domestic pressure. She stressed that the pope's role as a spiritual leader includes calling for peace and condemning war, making criticism of him particularly sensitive in a predominantly Catholic country like Italy.

Other Italian figures also distanced themselves from Trump. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said attacking a figure advocating peace was neither wise nor helpful, while former premier Matteo Renzi framed the dispute as a broader clash between political power and moral authority.

The backlash underscores how Trump's remarks have resonated beyond the United States, complicating relationships even with traditionally aligned leaders. Criticism of a pope carries particular weight in Italy, where the Vatican holds deep cultural and historical influence.