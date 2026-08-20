Trump casually reveals how many nuclear weapons North Korea has

HQ

You can't miss much when it comes to Trump. On a random press day, he might tell the world how many nuclear weapons North Korea has available. In a clip that has been doing the rounds on social media, Trump divulges that Kim Jong Un has 57 nuclear weapons in North Korea, which is seven more than the estimate provided by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons or ICAN.

As caught by Newsmax's National Report, Trump was praising construction workers at the White House helipad, when he was asked by press whether he has been exchanging hand-written letters with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. "I can't tell you that. But I get along with him. And you know what? The fact that I get along with him is a good thing. It's not a bad thing. He has 57 very powerful nuclear weapons," Trump said.

"They should never have allowed it. If I were president, I wouldn't have allowed it," Trump added, finishing by saying he won't allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon either.

57 nuclear warheads may sound like a lot, but it's a drop in the ocean compared to the 12,000+ ICAN reports being across the world. Most of them are kept by the US and Russia, with both countries having more than 5000 nuclear weapons available.