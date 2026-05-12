Troy Baker would "happily accept" the chance to return as Indiana Jones

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At Comicon Napoli, we got the chance to chat with legendary video game voice actor Troy baker and equally legendary composer Austin Wintory. The pair have been teaming up of late to share some of gaming's best tunes across the globe. During our interview, we loved hearing about how important music is to them, but of course we couldn't skip the chance to ask Baker about a potential Indy return.

Baker of course played Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, earning praise for his work from none other than Harrison Ford. Our man on the ground David Caballero asked if he'd want to say he's Indiana Jones again, and Baker had this to say in response:

"I'm going to leave that to the betters of Bethesda and Lucas and machine games. Look, if Indiana Jones has taught us anything, it's that there's so many stories in that world to tell. If I get another, you know, swing at the bat to be able to tell a story, I would happily accept."

However, Baker also understands that this might be a one and done kind of project. "If that's the only one that we do, I can hang my hat with pride. We did a great job, we made a great game. I'm proud of every scene, and I'm excited and overjoyed with the response that we have. People love that game, and that's what we really set out to do," he said.

No direct Indy confirmation for now, then, but it's clear the role left a lasting impression on Baker as much as his performance left a great impression on us. Check out the full interview below for more from both Baker and Wintory: