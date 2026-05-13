Troy Baker says Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and Judas are the "most ambitious" projects Neil Druckmann and Ken Levine have done

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At Comicon Napoli, we got the chance to speak with Troy Baker and Austin Wintory, as they continue to tour around the globe bringing the delights of video game music to audiences. While we were chatting about everything from Indiana Jones to The Banner Saga, we couldn't help but talk about the future. Wintory is of course working on stuff he can't mention, but we know Baker is attached to Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and Ken Levine's Judas. Two games that have been near the top of our wishlists since they were revealed.

While Baker couldn't give away too much, he did say that there's something special about both projects. "Neither Ken Levine nor Neil Druckmann need my help making those games. I will say that this applies to both of them. It is the most ambitious thing that either of them have ever done," Baker said.

"I asked Ken Levine one time. I was like, 'is this your magnum opus?' He goes, 'it better be.' Every game that I work on should be my magnum opus. This may be the last thing that I do. Both he and Neil and everyone at their studios, respectively, are throwing their full weight behind both of those projects. They'll be out in their due time," Baker continued.

Right now, Baker's also got his own studio and ideas he's coming up with there, as well as other games that have just released like Mouse: P.I. For Hire. If you want to hear more about them, check out our full interview below: