Trainwreck banned from Valorant for 31 days over alleged rank manipulation

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Streamer Trainwreck has been hit with a surprising 31-day ban by Riot Games over allegedly manipulating his rank on Valorant. The claim states that Trainwreck was boosted for playing a slate of games with much higher ranked individuals, all during a livestream event with Sinatraa, ProdCM, Dapr, and Hamyontwitch.

Speaking about this ban, Trainwreck expressed immense discontent, noting that he is being punished by Riot for "being bad at the game and playing live on stream".

This whole situation also comes as notable Riot anti-cheat figure, GamerDoc, has stated in a Discord thread, as captured by xQc, that "trainwrecks was getting carried every game" and that "neither will the ban be reverted" because it supposedly breaks the terms of service in regards to "a clear cut case of him getting carried by players above his skill".

GamerDoc has clarified further in a message where he explains "this wasn't just a 5-stack with friends on their own accounts." He goes on to note that "An Immortal player (with prior boosting bans on their main) was swapping between MULTIPLE lower-rank smurfs/shared accounts they did not own. That group ran ~80% winrate across ~50 games.

"This directly violates ToS section 15a (a): "playing on another person's account or otherwise engaging in activity intended to "boost" an account's status or rank."

What's your opinion on this matter?