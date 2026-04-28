Train collision in Jakarta leaves 15 dead and around 100 injured

HQ

Late on Monday 27th in Bekasi, a suburb of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. A passenger train was struck by a freight train on the tracks, according to the official report. Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi stated that the accident occurred when a taxi stopped at a level crossing near Bekasi Timur station, causing the commuter train carrying passengers and a carriage reserved for women to come to a halt on the tracks, where it was struck by the long-distance train.

According to Reuters at the time of writing, the death toll stands at 15, all women from the carriage that was struck, and 88 people have been injured to varying degrees; however, the authorities are continuing to work on clearing the carriage, which has been completely destroyed, so further fatalities cannot be ruled out in the coming hours.

After visiting one of the hospitals in Bekasi where the injured are being treated, President Prabowo Subianto stated that he had agreed to build an overpass near the railway tracks and that the authorities would investigate the collision. He added that much of the railway network was not receiving adequate maintenance.