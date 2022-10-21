Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy arrives on Steam along with the Vera expansion content

New environments, bosses and characters now available in Hotta Studio's MMORPG for free.

HQ

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have released the content expansion for Tower of Fantasy Vera, in which players (called "nomads" in the game) will have access to two new zones: the Gobby Desert and the cyberpunk city of Espejia, located in the middle of the desert.

The long-awaited free content update is also available to Steam players, who as of yesterday can now access Tower of Fantasy from the platform with all of its content released to date, including Vera.

Vera is a further step in the expansion of the popular open-world MMORPG and will give veteran players the opportunity to face new challenges, epic combat and unique rewards that cannot be found elsewhere in the game.

Have you tried Tower of Fantasy? If you want to know what Vera will bring to the title, we recommend you read our first-hand review of our experience there.

HQ
Tower of FantasyTower of FantasyTower of Fantasy

