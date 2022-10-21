Tower of Fantasy arrives on Steam along with the Vera expansion content

HQ

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have released the content expansion for Tower of Fantasy Vera, in which players (called "nomads" in the game) will have access to two new zones: the Gobby Desert and the cyberpunk city of Espejia, located in the middle of the desert.

The long-awaited free content update is also available to Steam players, who as of yesterday can now access Tower of Fantasy from the platform with all of its content released to date, including Vera.

Vera is a further step in the expansion of the popular open-world MMORPG and will give veteran players the opportunity to face new challenges, epic combat and unique rewards that cannot be found elsewhere in the game.

