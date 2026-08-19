Tourists feared dead after helicopter crashes near mountain in northern Kenya

HQ

The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed a helicopter crash has occurred in the northern part of the country, near Mount Ololokwe. The incident happened earlier this morning, at around 7:00 AM BST/8:00 AM CEST, and it's currently thought several tourist passengers have been killed as part of the situation.

The crash took place in Samburu County, with the flight carrying passengers between Loisaba and Ewaso Nyiro. What is yet to be confirmed is the number of passengers on board the Eurocopter EC130 B4 aircraft, but according to Sky News and Kenyan newspaper The Star, police have claimed there were reported to be seven passengers.

No further information has yet to be shared about the situation.