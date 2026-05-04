Tottenham Hotspur escape relegation for now but De Zerbi say they cannot be happy

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Tottenham Hotspur has escaped the relegation zone after a deserved victory over a harmless Aston Villa, winning 2-1 away, with goals by Conor Gallagher and Richarlison, achieving two consecutive victories for the first time since August, and offering a glimpse of hope for the English team, which spent nearly four months without a victory in the league and changed manager twice (Thomas Frank was sacked in February, Igor Tudor was fired on March).

With Wolves and Burnley already relegated, the third and final relegation place in the league will be contested between West Ham (currently 18th with 36 points; lost 3-0 to Brentford on Saturday), Tottenham (17th with 37 points) and Nottingham Forest (16th with 39 points, although with one game in hand against Chelsea on Monday afternoon).

Tottenham coach Roberto de Zerbi, who has won seven out of his first 12 points played in his first four matches, has warned that the relegation battle is far from over. "We have to not forget the situation before Wolverhampton. The season is not finished yet ​and we cannot be happy just for these two wins. We have to keep working with ​the same mentality. And now I don't want to hear the positive voice. We have to stay focused for the ‌next ⁠game. We have to feel the same pressure".

Roberto de Zerbi wants to avoid what would be Tottenham's first relegation since 1977. There are nine points in the line, and the race will be close between Tottenham and West Ham:

Upcoming Tottenham Hotspur games in Premier League



Tottenham vs. Leeds: May 11, 20:00 BST



Chelsea vs. Tottenham: May 19, 20:15 BST



Tottenham vs. Everton: May 24, 16:00 BST



Upcoming West Ham United games in Premier League



West Ham vs. Arsenal: May 10, 16:30 BST



Newcastle vs. West Ham: May 17, 17:30 BST



West Ham vs. Leeds: May 24, 16:00 BST

