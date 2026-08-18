Total War: Warhammer III details Vampire Counts overhaul, new end game cataclysms in free content update

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Like with past expansions, Lord Packs, and other DLCs, Creative Assembly is giving out free content alongside the paid Lords of the End Times release, including a complete overhaul of the Vampire Counts, the free Legendary Lord Neferata, and new end-game scenarios that will put your armies to the test.

First off, the long-awaited changes to the Vampire Counts. Creative Assembly knows how much we've been waiting for these changes, and it seems like finally the vampires will be getting their own unique faction flair akin to other overhauled forces in the Old World. In the latest CA blog, we see that Vampire Counts recruitment is getting a big change. Now, apart from the most useless units in an army, there will be limits placed on every unit, but you can recruit from pretty much anywhere through raising the dead.

Buildings in settlements will increase the limit on units, and you'll spend the new Corpses resource for weaker units. Stronger and higher-tier units require another new resource called Blood, which is generated by certain buildings that transmute Corpses into Blood. Blood has a variety of other uses, including convincing other Vampire Counts lords to join your faction.

Vampire Lairs also make vampire lords and their recruitment a bit more special. If you want a super powerful lord, you can spend time in a Vampire Lair, building up resources before awakening the living dead within. Or, you can just splash some cold water on a vampire and get them ready to fight for your legions.

The end game scenarios will see Chaos, Nagash, and the Skaven make up three cataclysmic events, which will change the campaign map, lighting, and more as you are faced with the end of the world, and must fight it off (or bring it about if you're playing as one of the factions). Archaon will rally all Chaos-aligned factions under his banner, the Skaven unite as one race and no longer hide under the sewers, and all the undead the world has to offer unite under Nagash. Truly, the End Times have come.