Toss A Coin To Your Witcher dances onto Beat Saber

The quirky little tune from the Netflix TV show plays like a dream in Beat Saber because of course it does.

Beat Saber is one of our favourite VR games, with the action-rhythm title proving a real hit on both PC and PSVR. On PC, players have the chance to create their own content, and one such player decided that they'd like to tap a toe along to Toss A Coin To Your Witcher, the catchy little tune that Netflix-subscribers may recognise as the song that the bard Jaskier sings to Geralt during the recently aired TV series (we wrote a review of the first five episodes if you're interested).

As you might expect given the potent combination of The Witcher and Beat Saber, it makes for a mesmerising experience (you can watch it over on YouTube) and if you'd like to try it for yourself, you can download it right here.

