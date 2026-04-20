Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 developer lays off up to 90 employees

HQ

Unfortunately, it seems that yet again we're reporting on layoffs, as the developer behind Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 has revealed that it is going through a round of job losses, due to the changing nature of the gaming industry.

Kotaku reports that up to 90 employees could lose their jobs thanks to this decision to reduce the size of Iron Galaxy. This is the second round of recent layoffs for Iron Galaxy, after it let 66 people go in early 2025. So far, there has been no official word from the company responding to questions around how many people have been let go this time around.

"A number of teammates and friends are losing their jobs as we adjust to a new company structure. We are terribly sorry to lose them as we take steps to adapt to the climate of the video game industry. It's time for us to evolve again," the company wrote on LinkedIn.

"Players consume games in new ways. Publishers have different criteria for investing in the development of games. This new normal has impacted all our partners. As Iron Galaxy adapts, we must make painful decisions about what we can be as a company. It's impossible for us to sustain the team size that we've carried this past year, even after our downsizing from last year," the post continues. It echoes much of what we've heard in recent years, as layoffs just seem to be a regular part of the industry now. Whether your game succeeds, fails, or never comes out, it seems that very few jobs are safe these days.