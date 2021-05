You're watching Advertisements

Activision decided to just say the Nintendo Switch version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 would launch "later in 2021" when the next-gen versions of the remake were announced in March, but it won't be much later.

Both Activision and Nintendo have confirmed that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will make its way to Nintendo Switch on June 25. No other information is given, so only time will tell if the games have some neat controls or other unique features on the hybrid console.