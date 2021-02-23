Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 heading to PS5, Xbox Series and Switch

But most of us will have to pay for the upgrade.

Tony Hawk, Activision and Nintendo weren't exactly subtle with their teasing Twitter posts yesterday, but at least we've got our confirmation and more information.

Because Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is indeed coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. The PS5 and Xbox Series versions will launch on March 26, while Switch owners will have to make due with "later in 2021".

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners can look forward to choosing between playing in 1080p at 120 fps or native 4K at 60 fps. Xbox Series S players must settle with 1440p and upscaled 4K. We're not told how it'll run on the Switch, but all versions will have sharper dynamic shadows, reflections, enhanced skater textures and a few other visual treats.

There are some disappointing news as well, however, as those of us who own the regular version on PS4 or Xbox One won't get a free upgrade. Our option is to spend $10 for the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle, which also includes access to The Ripper, retro gear for Create-A-Skater and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen and Steve Caballero. Those of you who own the Digital Deluxe Edition will get the upgrade for free though.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

