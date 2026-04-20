Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream totally beats Pokémon Pokopia at its UK launch

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It's hard to miss that Pokémon Pokopia has become incredibly popular, and it's tempting to think it would be a title that Nintendo would struggle to top in terms of sales in 2026. But... maybe they've already released a game that could give it a run for its money.

Even though it's just one market (and not even one of the world's five largest), signs are now emerging from the UK indicating that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has gotten off to a phenomenal start. It is The Game Business founder and CEO Christopher Dring who wrote on social media that the "UK launch of Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream was 36% bigger than Pokopia (physical sales only)."

One contributing factor is, of course, that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was released for both the Switch and Switch 2, while Pokémon Pokopia is only available for the Switch 2. Furthermore, this is just the launch, just one market, and just physical games - but the difference is so significant that it's worth noting. UK game sales usually don't differ that radically from, say, the US, so one might suspect similar trends in other markets.

In short, there are now early signs pointing to Nintendo potentially having another smash hit on the way.