Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream had an insane launch in Japan, selling 15x more copies than Pragmata

HQ

Last week was an incredible week for video game fans, as Pragmata, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Replaced, Windrose, and even Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream made their arrival. While these games have all been successful in one way or another, in Japan, there is one clear victor.

As per Famitsu's data (as reported on by Gematsu), Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream sold 565,405 copies last week in Japan, which for reference is over 15x more than the second best-selling game of the week, Capcom's Pragmata (at 36,470 copies).

It should be said that Tomodachi Life did launch a day before Pragmata, but the information does also suggest that the quirky life-simulation experience is much, much more popular in Japan than many may have expected.

If you have yet to play Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, you can read our dedicated review of the game for a more detailed analysis of what to expect.