Tom Holland thinks Uncharted might have been a mistake

We're still one year away from the premiere of Ruben Fleicher, Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas' Uncharted movie because of the latest delay, but it already sounds like we won't get a sequel. At least not with Holland playing the main character.

Jonathan Heaf from GQ has interviewed Tom Holland about Cherry, but also got these interesting comments from the talented actor regarding his role as Nathan Drake in Uncharted:

"As soon as you start worrying about 'Do I look good in this shot?' acting becomes something other than playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being 'I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.' I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy - basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment! Look, I haven't seen it, so I don't know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."

While that last part might be interpreted in different ways, it sure sounds like Holland isn't interested in playing Drake again due to peoples' expectations of getting a "cool" character in every moment. I kind of hope that he just means it was a mistake to focus on his looks, as I still believe he has the potential to nail the part. Even when just focusing on "real", not necessarily cool, acting. How about you?