Tom Hiddleston returns to The Night Manager after almost a decade away

In a rather surprising turn of events, in 2023 it was confirmed that Amazon's Prime Video was exploring bringing back the series The Night Manager for a second round of episodes, despite the first season premiering as far back as early 2016. The idea was to even bring back Tom Hiddleston in the leading role, a fairly big feat considering the British actor's much more significant status in the mid-2020s now that he's a tentpole figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-The Infinity Saga.

But anyway, this idea is becoming a reality and as soon as on January 11, 2026, six weeks shy of a decade since the first season began, The Night Manager will return, and Prime Video is marking the occasion with a teaser trailer already.

In it we get to see Hiddleston back as Jonathan Pine and once again being asked to stand tall in the face of immense pressure and danger. The show will also see Olivia Colman in a leading role and you can see these two A-listers in action in the trailer below.

Will you be watching The Night Manager in 2026?