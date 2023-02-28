Seven years after Season 1 aired, The Night Manager has finally been greenlit for a second outing

You may have missed it, as it aired back in 2016 when streaming services were still on the rise and weren't the entertainment titans of today, but back then saw the launch of one of Amazon Prime Video's first original productions, a show created in collaboration with the BBC, and known as The Night Manager.

It was an adaptation of John le Carré's works, and starred Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, Tom Hollander, and a few other faces, and tells the story of an ex-soldier who is tasked with infiltrating the inner circle of a renowned arms dealer. The series ended up being well-received and for a while there were rumours that a second season was in the works.

Since it has been seven years since the first season aired, many would assume that the show has been put on ice, but a new report from Deadline states differently, It has been reported that The Night Manager has been picked up for a second outing, and that this continuation will be filmed in London and South America later this year, written by the original's writer (David Farr), and may even be coming back for a third season as well - as a two-season order has been mentioned.

It's also said that Hiddleston is slated to return to his role in the show, but as for the rest of the cast, there is no mention currently, although with filming planned for later this year, expect further news and information in the coming months.