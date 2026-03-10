Tom Cruise shouts "We thank you, George" during George Lucas' Saturn Awards speech

HQ

Yesterday was the 53rd annual Saturn Awards, a gala dedicated to film and television with a focus on fantasy, science-fiction, and horror, essentially, the best genres many of us know. In connection with this, Star Wars creator George Lucas was awarded the Dr. Donald A. Reed Founder's Award and gave an unexpectedly light-hearted and entertaining speech.

One person who seemed to be really excited about the tribute to Lucas was none other than Tom Cruise, who, incidentally, had a good night with several wins (The Hollywood Reporter has the full list). Lucas had barely even started his speech before Cruise could be heard shouting "We thank you, George!" from the audience.

Cruise is obviously as big a Star Wars fan as the rest of us, and with that said, it's about time he actually starred in a new Star Wars film or TV series in the future, don't you think?