Starfield will get annual story expansions

While Starfield received generally high scores at its premiere last year, that's not to say it was without its critics, and the consensus was that it didn't quite reach the same heights as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Since then, Bethesda has been hard at work on the adventure, adding several much-needed improvements, and this fall will see the release of the Shattered Space story expansion. In a new interview with veteran and Bethesda legend Todd Howard at the YouTube channel MrMattyPlays, he took the opportunity to reveal more about what Bethesda has in store.

Among other things, we learn that Bethesda is planning annual story expansions for Starfield and that they are already working on another one to come in 2025. But before that, as we said, Shattered Space will be released, which will apparently consist mainly of a completely hand-crafted region for a more traditional experience, and Howard compares it to the Fallout 4 expansion Far Harbor.

Howard also goes on to say that Starfield has now reached over 14 million players averaging just over 40 hours per person, which of course illustrates why they're keen to keep offering new content.