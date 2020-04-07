Cookies

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Today we're playing more Final Fantasy VII: Remake

We'll be picking things up where the demo left off, but be warned, there'll be some early-game spoilers.

As you can see in the video below, we've already streamed the opening part of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, after Square Enix shared a demo of the game just a few weeks ago. Now, however, we've got our hands on the full game and we're going to carry on our adventure on GR Live later today.

Picking up at the start of Chapter 2, we'll be playing for one hour from 4pm BST / 5pm CEST over on the GR Live homepage, so you should be warned that one or two early game details will be revealed. If you're down with that, we'll see you this afternoon for more adventures in Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

