To mark the Friday the 13th 45th anniversary, Jason Vorhees has been given a new design

It has been 45 years since the first Friday the 13th film made its arrival, and to mark this milestone and moment, Jason Universe has decided to give the iconic slasher character, Jason Vorhees, a fresh look.

Announced on social media, the new appearance resembles the original but with a few different intricate features, such as accents on his hockey mask. While you might think that this is quite a trivial update in appearance, fans have not exactly been thrilled by it, with many already expressing their displeasure with the change.

Many are pointing to the mask itself as the big point of conflict, with some users in the comments section stating that it has a "unibrow" and that it has become "generic slasher in a hockey mask" and not uniquely Jason.

We're expecting to see this updated Jason making an appearance in the upcoming Crystal Lake prequel series, which will star Linda Cardellini as Jason's tormented mother.

What are your thoughts on this redesign?