Timesplitters director is done working with the series

After two decades, it finally looked like we would get another Timesplitters again, however then Embracer's luck ran out and money became huge issue leading them to lay off employees, cancel games, sell off assets and close studios. And one the developers that was hit badly was Free Radical Design.

They were forced to shut down and their upcoming Timesplitter 4 was axed. And after such a long time of trying to get the game done, the Free Radical Design co-founder Steve Ellis says to VGC he is done with the series, adding that he doesn't know what it would take to make him reconsider:

"It's probably the end of me being involved with Timesplitters. I don't know if Plaion or Embracer will do anything with it. I don't know what it would take to get me to want to go through all that again. It was a big letdown."

Ellis does imply that he is working on something else video game related though, so it seems like he'll remain in the industry. But don't ever expect him to work on Timesplitters again, the series is probably dead for good this time.