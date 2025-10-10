Tim Schafer wants to make sure you don't miss this rare Xbox Achievement

HQ

If you like collecting Achievements, you know how frustrating it is when there's one missing that you can no longer get because the servers are down or the online community no longer exists. Ultra-veteran and legend Tim Schafer knows how it feels, and is therefore helping hard rock fans unlock an Achievement called Six Degrees of Schafer in Brütal Legend.

This is something he has been doing in recent years to celebrate the anniversary of Brütal Legend, which was released on October 13, 2009. To earn this Achievement, you need to play with someone who already has it, and this is where Schafer himself comes in, as he kindly jumps into matches and awards this Achievement to people who can then pass it on in turn.

So if you want the chance to play Brütal Legend with Schafer and unlock this rare Achievement, now's your chance.