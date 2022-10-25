Tim Burton: 'Dumbo was my last film with Disney'

HQ

Legendary filmmaker Tim Burton has been blessing the world of cinema for decades with quirky films like Mars Attacks, Beetlejuice, Batman, Ed Wood and Edward Scissorhands. He's also worked extensively with Disney over the years, with his most recent collaboration with the mega-studio being a remake of Dumbo. However, in a press conference during this weekend's Lumière Festival, he revealed that Dumbo will be his last Disney film. Indeed, he believes that the film vision is far too uniform for his taste and said that the production of Dumbo was a horrible experience, with him likening Disney to a "horrible circus":

"It's gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated. There's less room for different types of things. I can only deal with one universe, I can't deal with a multi-universe.

"My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The thing about Dumbo, is that's why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level."

Tim Burton is currently working on The Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday for Netflix, which will have its streaming premiere this November. What do you think of Burton's latest films?

Thanks, Deadline.