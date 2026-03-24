Tiger Woods, 50, makes first professional appearance in over a year

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Golf legend Tiger Woods, 50 years old, is making his first competitive appearance today in 13 months, still recovering from the multiple surgeries he's had the past years: seven in total, the last one, in October 2025, a lumbar disk replacement in his back. In March 2025, he also suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Woods will be appearing in the final night of the TGL (The Golf League) on Tuesday. He will play for Jupiter Links Golf Club, a club where he has acted as coach these past weeks, replacing Kevin Kisner in Match 2 of the finals against Los Angeles Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Los Angeles won the first of a best-of-three matches, so it is up to Woods to tie the finals and go into a definitive match, which will also be played today.

Woods' last competitive appearance in golf was at the TGL in February 2025, and his last appearance on the PGA Tour was in July 2024, at the British Open. Woods won 15 major championships, 82 PGA titles and spent 683 weeks as World No. 1. His last Major in golf was in 2019. He suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in 2021, but Woods still hasn't retired despite longer and longer breaks.