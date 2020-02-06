Three games are free to play on Xbox One this weekend

We know how it is, being halfway from the latest paycheck and having half a month until the next sweet salary. Fortunately, Microsoft has its Free Play Days blessing everyone on a budget, and this week there are three games that Xbox Live Gold (go to the Gold member area on the Xbox One dashboard) and Ultimate subscribers can enjoy at no extra charge.

These games can be downloaded right now and will be yours to experience until 08:59 (CET) on Monday morning, and as per usual, there are generous discounts if you wish to buy some to keep, and you will also be able to continue playing on your save file. Here are the included games this weekend:

• Surviving Mars

• Dead by Daylight

• Secret Neighbor

If you want to read more about Free Play Days, the games discounts or just get to know more about them - head over to Xbox Wire.