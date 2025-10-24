Thor, Storm, and the Hulk combine for Crime 101

Next year, crime thriller fans will be looking to flock to cinemas, as Sony Pictures has just unveiled a look at the upcoming new movie known as Crime 101. It's an intense flick that features a star-studded cast highlighted by some Marvel veterans, as Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is the leading star appearing alongside Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Halle Berry (Storm), and even Barry Keoghan (Druig).

The premise for this film is that Ruffalo plays a detective who is looking to find and stop a skilled hitman and crook played by Hemsworth. It's a typical cat and mouse setup, except set to the glitzy backdrop of Los Angeles and the upper elite of the city.

The official synopsis explains in full: "In the twisty, stylish crime thriller Crime 101, Davis is an elusive thief whose high-stakes heists have mystified police. He's planning his biggest ever score — hoping it'll be his last — when his path collides with Sharon, a disillusioned insurance executive whom he's forced to work with, and Orman, a rival thief with far more disturbing methods than Davis'. As the multi-million dollar heist approaches, relentless detective Lt. Lubesnik closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher, and the line between hunter and hunted starts to blur. Each of them is soon forced to confront the cost of their respective choices — and the realisation that there's no turning back."

Crime 101 is based on the novella by Don Winslow and its directed by Bart Layton based on a screenplay by Layton too. The cast also includes a few other interesting names, such as Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte. As for the premiere date, Crime 101 is expected to arrive in cinemas in February 2026, and you can see the trailer for the film below.