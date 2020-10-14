English
God of War

This is how Kratos from God of War could have looked like

The Kratos we got appears to be much more well-groomed.

God of War for PlayStation 4 was released on April 20, 2018, and it was glorious. You can read our review about the game right here. This new Kratos looked different compared to previous iterations, but he might have looked even more different.

God of War's Art Director Rafael Grassetti has now shared a picture on Twitter. Here we can see how this new Kratos might have looked like. Especially, the beard looked more unkempt than what we eventually got.

As you might have guessed, Kratos' adventures continue on the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. "God of War Ragnarök" is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

