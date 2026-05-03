Things get steamy and scary in psychological thriller Verity

All is not what it seems. This autumn, the psychological thriller Verity will make its arrival in cinemas and bring with it a story that revolves around a ghostwriter who bites off more than she can chew when being tasked with completing a novel from a best-selling author who no longer can do so herself following a tragic accident.

Starring Dakota Johnson in the lead role and supported by Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett, Verity is an unsettling flick that sees harrowing truths coming to light in what seems to be an otherwise normal home. The plot synopsis explains what's in store in full.

"Lowen Ashleigh gets hired by Jeremy Crawford to ghostwrite novels for his bestselling author wife Verity, who's unable to finish after an accident. Lowen uncovers Verity's disturbing truths while residing at the Crawfords' home to work."

With the premiere date expected for October 2, the first trailer for Verity has now made its arrival, which you can see for yourself below. It's directed by Wet Hot American Summer's Michael Showalter and based on a screenplay penned by Nick Antosca (who wrote Apple TV's incoming Cape Fear adaptation) and original writer Colleen Hoover (who also wrote It Ends With Us).