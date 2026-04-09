Thick as Thieves will launch on PC as soon as next month

If you watched The Game Awards back in December, you may remember the brief appearance of OtherSide Entertainment's stealth adventure indie title, Thick as Thieves, as the project was announced at the major awards ceremony.

Building upon this, as part of the Triple-i Initiative Showcase, Thick as Thieves made an appearance once again to share its official release date with the wider world. And it'll actually be coming sooner rather than later.

We're told that the MegaBit-published title will be launching as soon as May 20 on PC, and that when this day does come about, we can dive into the "tightly curated, multi-hour experience that includes two thieves, two dynamic and highly replayable maps, 16 contracts, and 6 unique pieces of gear."

Set in a fictional Scottish city called Kincairn, Thick as Thieves is made by a team of developers that includes a bunch of industry veterans, such as Warren Spector, Paul Neurath, and even Jeff Hickman.

With the release date information in mind, take a fresh look at Thick as Thieves below.