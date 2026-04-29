Thick as Thieves will cost less than a cinema ticket when it launches

It's become quite clear that the more affordable a game is, the more inclined players are to snag a copy, something that was incredibly evident last year when looking at hits like Split Fiction, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, ARC Raiders, and more. The folks over at OtherSide Entertainment are taking this to the next step for their upcoming Thick as Thieves, as clearly the developer wants as many players as possible to hop into the action.

It has been confirmed that Thick as Thieves will be launching at the very affordable price point of £4.99/€4.99. Yep, that's not a mistake or a typo, you'll be able to snag a copy of a brand-new game for less than a cinema ticket.

As for when Thick as Thieves will actually launch, the game is slated for a debut on May 20, and you can see the latest trailer for the game below, which highlights a ton of gameplay and showcases what you can expect from the action.