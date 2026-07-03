Thick as Thieves developer has reportedly laid off another 18 employees

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It has not been an easy couple of months for OtherSide Entertainment, as following the launch of Thick as Thieves in mid-to-late May, the studio was forced to downsize and layoff around 17 staff members in early June, with a report from Game Developer now claiming a further 18 staff members have been laid off as of early July.

Coming from a spokesperson for the developer, it's mentioned that as of now, "fewer than 10" people remain at OtherSide, which is significantly down from the almost 50 developers the studio previously had on its books.

The remaining staff seemingly don't have a very promising future ahead of themselves either, as the spokesperson also directly noted that there are "currently no plans for the studio to work on any future games."

OtherSide also shared a more complete statement where it explained the immersive sim games segment has been an "increasingly challenging space to occupy" and that while Thick as Thieves had an "encouraging response to the launch", it has since become evident that "the continuation of the studio in its current shape is no longer a commercially viable path."

The developer signs off by adding: "We are deeply grateful to the team for their superb work and regret this outcome, having pursued every alternative to find a preferable solution."