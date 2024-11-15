These are the weapons with which "Captain" Goro Majima will fight in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

HQ

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes us back to Pacific waters for Goro Majima's first solo adventure. Now that we know how the naval combat will work and we've seen some relevant locations and characters from the upcoming game, it's time to find out what surprises Majima himself has in store.

On land, Goro brings back real-time fighting, using punch and slash combos from his trusty weapon. But when he finds himself in open water and dons his pirate captain's hat, everything transforms. Majima will start using cutlasses, blunderbuss guns and a grappling hook to fight his enemies, like a psychotic version of Jack Sparrow. We can even "summon" monsters and sea creatures to fight alongside us.

Regarding the naval combat on the ship, we can also configure the crew we take with us, which will have different effects in battle. Some characters will serve as direct support fighting, while others will do support or healing work.

Are you ready for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on 21 February?

Thanks, VGC.