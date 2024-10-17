This is what naval combat looks like in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

HQ

While that hands-off preview we had access to for Goro Majima's solo adventure in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii might have left us a little cold, the new trailer that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has just unveiled at the Xbox Partner Preview has lifted our spirits a little more.

In this new video, we get our first glimpse of the naval combat system that RGG has implemented for the game, which seems to follow in the footsteps of the one developed by Ubisoft for Assassin's Creed Black Flag, with a few customisation touches from Sea of Thieves. Be that as it may, the experience seems to be shining a little brighter now, but we'll have to wait a little longer to sail the Caribbean like Shinano's Mad Dog.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5 on 21 February, and you can see it sailing in the trailer below.