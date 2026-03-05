There's very little green in the Lanterns teaser

HQ

DC's Lanterns, the television show introducing us to James Gunn and Peter Safran's versions of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, just got its first teaser trailer. In it, we're shown what looks like a gritty, interesting detective drama, one that seems fairly devoid of super powers.

The Green Lanterns are pretty out there when it comes to superhero characters, so some of the comments on the YouTube version of the trailer seem interested, but a little confused by the TV show we're seeing. A lot of the show revolves around Jordan and Stewart's conflict, from what we can see.

Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, is training Stewart, but still wants to hold onto the title of Green Lantern. Stewart thinks his time is now, and that Jordan is too old and too washed to be the Lantern that people want him to be.

We know that there will be other, more vibrant characters in the show, but this teaser declined to show us them. Instead, we're looking at a True Detective-inspired superhero story, one which lands in August. Let us know what you think after watching the trailer below: