There are no plans for Marvel Rivals to introduce a role queue

Since the release of Marvel Rivals, millions of players have found that at times, their team mates will let them down slightly, by not picking enough Vanguards or Strategists to make for a balanced team. This doesn't happen all the time, but it has happened enough for the community to heavily debate a role-queue system.

However, according to a recent interview with Metro UK, game director Guangyun Chen, there aren't any plans for such a system to be implemented right now. "Yeah, so we totally get that the community is discussing role lock and role queue. At its core, it's really about the game balance," Chen said. "So, what we want to offer is more line-up or more team comp possibilities through our hero design and our team-up mechanic. So, we'll be taking a little bit more of a Marvel-inspired approach."

"It's all about giving the players the freedom to experiment and find their unique strategies, as we've seen in many games and streams. Post-launch, people have been exploring an indefinite amount of team compositions, and we're excited about what's coming, we believe no role queue will lead to a richer gaming experience for everyone."

While role queue could ensure there is always the same team comp whenever you play, that does remove player freedom somewhat, and doesn't necessarily fix the issue at hand, as some people - even when forced into roles, won't necessarily play those roles properly.

Do you think Marvel Rivals should add a role queue system?