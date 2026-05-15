There are enough PlayStation 5 consoles available for 2026, but their price is another matter

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Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has told investors in a recent earnings call, that PlayStation console prices could be adjusted, if hardware manufacturing costs increase. Luckily, there is enough console supply to meet the demand throughout the remainder of 2026, as reported by Tweak Town.

"Of course, memory prices going up would increase the cost of the BOM, so the cost of manufacturing would go up. If that leads to passing on costs to prices, there would be a big impact on the gaming console prices. --- for calendar year 2026, the necessary volume has been secured, and we have, to a certain extent, agreed on the price itself."

Sony is expecting to sell less PS5s in FY26 than it did in FY25. Profitability remains intact for the FY26 period, which of course ends in March 2027.

"We plan to base our PS5 hardware sales in FY26 on the volume of memory we can procure at reasonable prices and we expect hardware profitability to be essentially the same as FY25."

Totoki made it clear, that there is still no price for PlayStation 6, since the company is carefully observing how the industry responds to ongoing RAM shortages.