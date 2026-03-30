The world's most infamous PS Vita trophy has finally been unlocked

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Of course, it's always incredibly satisfying to unlock all the Achievements in a game or earn that coveted Platinum Trophy. But... unfortunately, some challenges aren't just difficult, they're practically impossible. This is usually because online support has been discontinued or no one plays the game anymore, but it's not in this category we find the PS Vita version of Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2.

Earning the platinum trophy requires you to complete a series of relentlessly challenging objectives with additional factors that make them even harder. Fortunately, you don't have to do it alone, as it can be done in co-op. The catch is that Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Plus doesn't support co-op, so you'll have to make do with notoriously terrible AI.

That's why this trophy has been considered impossible to unlock since its release in 2013, and not a single person has been able to prove they've earned it. Or at least that was the case until the other day (thanks, Resetera). Over the weekend, Japanese master Tqvry finally managed to unlock this challenge in a feat that took nearly ten hours.

You can check out his effort below in what can only be described as an incredible feat within one of the most frustrating setups we've ever seen.