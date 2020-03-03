The Wonderful 101 Remastered not on Xbox due to its engine

Surprisingly, early this year, Platinum Games launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring their Wii U's exclusive action game The Wonderful 101 to new different platforms. As you can expect, the campaign was a real success, given that, at the time of writing, it raised € 1,715,169 (of the € 45,151 set as the first goal). With this funding, The Wonderful 101 will come to PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, but not on Xbox One. Why was Microsoft's console excluded?

This was explained by Hideki Kamiya himself during an interview with Gematsu during the PAX East 2020. In fact, it seems that Platinum Games had evaluated a version for the Microsoft console, but in the end, the engine created problems that were complex enough to solve for the studio. As Kamiya explains: "We did plan and want to release on Xbox One. But the fact of the matter was that the original engine for the game and the engine for the Xbox One are very different, and it's not easy to port like the other systems. So as a result of that, unfortunately, and regrettably, we had to relinquish the Xbox One release."

Later, Kamiya added: "It's just a very costly thing to do and we don't have the ability to do it in-house. I don't want to say it will never happen. If the right things come together and we get enough money, it might be possible, but it's just an expensive thing to do. We did want to do it—it's purely for that reason that we couldn't."

The Wonderful 101 Remastered will land on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on May 22nd. Are you disappointed that the game won't arrive on Xbox One?

Thanks, ResetEra.