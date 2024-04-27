The Wild Robot will preview at the Annecy International Film Festival

HQ

DreamWorks will be giving audiences an early look at its upcoming animated film The Wild Robot at the Annecy International Film Festival this June.

An early preview of the film will be shown on 11th June, alongside a filmmaker presentation from writer and director Chris Sanders (The Croods). According to Variety, there will also be an Artists' Panel with the films' creative leadership later on the same day. This will be followed by a book signing with the filmmakers the following day on 12th June.

"As we approach our 30th anniversary this fall, DreamWorks Animation continues to reach for new levels of artistic excellence, with stories that ignite the hearts and minds of audiences around the world, and no film embodies that mission more than Chris Sanders' The Wild Robot," said DreamWorks Animation president Margie Cohn. "Chris and producer Jeff Hermann have lovingly translated Peter Brown's renowned literary sensation into a genuine work of art. We have no doubt that the film they've created is a classic in the making, and we're proud and honored to share this exclusive look at their achievement at Annecy this year."

The Annecy International Film Festival will take place 9th-15th June.