The Wild Robot sequel title, director revealed

DreamWorks Animation scored a major hit when it gave us The Wild Robot. As one of the stand-out animated movies in recent years, it tugged at the heart strings of young and old alike, bringing the children's book created by author Peter Brown to life on-screen. Sequel plans have been rumoured for some time, but it is believed now another movie is officially in development at DreamWorks.

This comes from TheWrap, which reports that The Wild Robot sequel will be called The Wild Robot Escapes. This would follow the title of Brown's second book, which we'd imagine the movie would adapt. Chris Sanders, the original director of The Wild Robot, isn't directing again, although he is penning the script.

Troy Quane will direct, with Heidi Jo Gilbert involved as a co-director. Quane is one of the directors behind the Oscar-nominated animated flick Nimona, and Gilbert worked on the original Wild Robot, as well as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and The Croods: New Age.