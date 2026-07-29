The UN has warned of a rise in human trafficking for forced labour in scam centres across Asia

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You've no doubt heard of (and may even have been a victim or the target of an attempt by) a telephone or online scam centre based in Asia, particularly in countries such as India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh, where the criminal networks dedicated to this type of cybercrime - designed to defraud and steal from people in the West - are concentrated. Not only does it appear that these organisations are growing, but a UN report also warns that they are employing workers against their will, subjecting them to slave labour and even kidnapping and sexual abuse, whilst expanding their operations into new territories.

This information comes from a new report by the United Nations Office on Migration (via Reuters), which indicates huge fraud centres have sprung up, employing up to 300,000 workers in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, and that a significant proportion of these people were forced to work there against their will, through threats and violence, whilst also suffering psychological problems resulting from prolonged isolation and sexual abuse committed whilst in confinement.

Whilst the efforts of countries such as Thailand are helping to dismantle some of these human trafficking and labour exploitation networks, there is still much work to be done at a global level. According to the IOM, the victims of trafficking by these criminal organisations come from more than 80 countries.

"The IOM calls for continued support for victims of human trafficking through protection, safe return and reintegration, whilst stepping up efforts to raise public awareness of traffickers' tactics, so that people can recognise the risks and know where to seek help."