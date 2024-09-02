The trailer for the new Snow White now has over a million dislikes on YouTube

It's not exactly news that there's a lot of hate online, left and right. But it's still a bit startling when a trailer for an upcoming film manages to reach heights like this.

The film trailer for Disney's new version of Snow White has managed to collect over a million dislikes on YouTube and the comments section speaks for itself. Fans really don't want to know about this upcoming Disney film starring Rachel Zegler.

Whether these strong opinions will be reflected in the film's box office is something that will be very interesting to follow.

What do you think, will the remake of Snow White be a huge flop? You can see the trailer in question below.