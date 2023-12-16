Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Kung Fu Panda 4

The trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 received 142 million views in its opening day

It managed to outperform The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Kung Fu Panda 4 is off to an incredible start, with its trailer receiving more views in its opening day than The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The trailer for the upcoming sequel generated 142 million views in its first day, with TikTok being a significant contributor. This is very impressive, but still not enough to surpass Inside Out 2, which made for the biggest animated trailer launch in Disney history. The trailer generated 157 million views in its first day, with 78 million views coming from TikTok alone.

Kung Fu Panda 4, which is set to premiere on 8th March 2024, sees Po search for his successor as the new Dragon Warrior while fighting a new foe called "The Chameleon." The film is set to star Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, and Awkwafina.

You can take a look at the widely popular trailer below:

HQ

Thanks, Variety.

Related texts



Loading next content