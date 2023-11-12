Inside Out 2 has the biggest animated trailer launch in Disney history

Inside Out 2 is already breaking new records for Disney. The much-anticipated sequel has just gone down in history for having the biggest animated trailer launch for the studio.

The trailer (which you can check out here and below) received 157 million viewers in 24 hours, with 78 million coming from TikTok alone. This surpasses the previous record that was held by Frozen 2 when it launched back in 2019.

"We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for 'Inside Out 2," said Pete Docter, chief creative officer of Pixar. "When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film."

Inside Out 2 is set to hit theatres on 14th June 2024.

Thanks, Variety.