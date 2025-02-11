The Thing and Human Torch join Marvel Rivals on the 21st of February

HQ

We're nearly halfway through the first season of Marvel Rivals, and as the hero shooter's popularity remains high, a lot of players are looking forward to seeing what's next as we head into the second half of Season 1.

As outlined in a new post by Netease, the second half of Marvel Rivals Season 1 begins on the 21st of February. This is when we'll get access to the rest of the Fantastic Four in The Thing and Human Torch.

Also, in the same post we got some more details on how ranked resets will work every season. To the chagrin of many players, it was revealed that your rank will reset twice per season, once in each half. While this wouldn't exactly put you back to square one, it would have meant that you've only got a few weeks to work your way back up and enjoy your high rank before it all comes back down again.

However, following the backlash, Netease decided that it would no longer be resetting ranks in the second half of a season, and instead you'll keep your rank through the season, earning rewards once you've played 10 competitive matches.