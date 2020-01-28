The Terminator is hitting Ghost Recon: Breakpoint this week

Recently announced in a teaser trailer from Ubisoft, a new live event is coming to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint that will feature the time-travelling killing machine otherwise known The Terminator. The event will begin on January 29 and at this point in time that is pretty much all of the information we have to tell you about.

Within the short teaser trailer, we are shown what would appear to be a military outpost, which then pans into the nearby jungle where we are then greeted with the iconic blue lightning orb that brings with it The Terminator.

Some fans are speculating that this event will be similar to the Predator event that featured in Wildlands that saw players hunting down and fighting the creature, but as of yet, all we know is that this is a limited-time event and will have exclusive rewards throughout.

Be sure to check out the event when it launches on January 29 and see what The Terminator has to offer to the world of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.