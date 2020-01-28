Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

The Terminator is hitting Ghost Recon: Breakpoint this week

A new live event is set to start on January 29, and it's going to feature everyone's favourite robot from the future.

Recently announced in a teaser trailer from Ubisoft, a new live event is coming to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint that will feature the time-travelling killing machine otherwise known The Terminator. The event will begin on January 29 and at this point in time that is pretty much all of the information we have to tell you about.

Within the short teaser trailer, we are shown what would appear to be a military outpost, which then pans into the nearby jungle where we are then greeted with the iconic blue lightning orb that brings with it The Terminator.

Some fans are speculating that this event will be similar to the Predator event that featured in Wildlands that saw players hunting down and fighting the creature, but as of yet, all we know is that this is a limited-time event and will have exclusive rewards throughout.

Be sure to check out the event when it launches on January 29 and see what The Terminator has to offer to the world of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Ghost Recon: BreakpointScore

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is definitely a fun game at its core, but its identity crisis and focus on quantity over quality shines through in a way that lessens the experience."



Loading next content